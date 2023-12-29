Friday's contest features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) clashing at Athletics Center O'rena (on December 29) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for Oakland.

The Norse's last outing was an 83-42 loss to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Northern Kentucky 68

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Norse took down the Marshall Thundering Herd 76-66 on November 18.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's -140 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.4 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per outing (335th in college basketball).

At home the Norse are scoring 73.0 points per game, 16.0 more than they are averaging away (57.0).

In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is allowing 6.7 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than away (80.0).

