The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MARQ.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.1% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Norse are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 324th.

The Norse's 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 7-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Northern Kentucky scores 82 points per game at home, and 65.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Norse are allowing eight fewer points per game at home (66.7) than on the road (74.7).

At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule