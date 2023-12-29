Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) in a clash of Horizon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kianni Westbrook: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
