A competitive NHL matchup is projected on Friday when the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) host the Nashville Predators (19-16) at Little Caesars Arena. The Predators are underdogs (-110 on the moneyline) against the Red Wings (-110) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In 21 of 35 matches this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

In the 11 times this season the Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 6-5 in those games.

The Predators have been listed as the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Detroit is 6-5 (winning 54.5% of the time).

Nashville has gone 11-11 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.70 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.70 4.00 7 18.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.2 2.90 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.90 2.80 7 23.3% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

