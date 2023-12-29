Taylor County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Taylor County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumberland County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.