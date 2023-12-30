The Ohio Bobcats (3-6) will visit the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats put up an average of 62.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.6 the Knights allow.

Bellarmine is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The 64.5 points per game the Knights score are 9.4 fewer points than the Bobcats allow (73.9).

Bellarmine has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.

When Ohio allows fewer than 64.5 points, it is 2-0.

The Knights are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats concede to opponents (41.0%).

The Bobcats' 37.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Knights have conceded.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67) Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Bellarmine Schedule