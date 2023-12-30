Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Florida State Game – Saturday, December 30
The Georgia Bulldogs will battle the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida State?
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida State 28, Georgia 26
- Georgia has put together an 11-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 91.7% of those games).
- The Bulldogs have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won them all.
- Florida State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Seminoles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 93.3%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida State (+20.5)
- In 13 Georgia games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more six times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida State owns a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- A total of 12 of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.
- There have been eight Florida State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 45.5 points this season.
- Georgia averages 38.4 points per game against Florida State's 37, totaling 29.9 points over the game's point total of 45.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|54.4
|53.6
|Implied Total AVG
|38.6
|41.6
|35.2
|ATS Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-1
|6-0
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Florida State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.4
|51.6
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|33.3
|33.4
|33.2
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-0
|5-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.