Kenton County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kenton County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Cross High School at Newport Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
