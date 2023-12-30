When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Kentucky be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

+1600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 14 15 81

Kentucky's best wins

Kentucky's best win this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). Kentucky took home the 87-83 win on December 16 at a neutral site. The leading scorer against North Carolina was Rob Dillingham, who delivered 17 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 37/RPI) on November 28

96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 94/RPI) on November 20

81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 10

81-66 over Pennsylvania (No. 181/RPI) on December 9

118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on November 24

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Kentucky has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Kentucky has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Kentucky has drawn the 89th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as UK's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: ESPN

