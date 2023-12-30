For bracketology insights around Morehead State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 83

Morehead State's best wins

On November 29, Morehead State claimed its best win of the season, a 61-50 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in the RPI rankings. Against Austin Peay, Riley Minix led the team by tallying 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

64-51 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on November 20

74-66 at home over Mercer (No. 235/RPI) on November 14

86-77 on the road over North Alabama (No. 247/RPI) on December 10

87-80 at home over Chattanooga (No. 249/RPI) on December 3

83-64 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on December 31

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Morehead State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Morehead State gets the 105th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Morehead St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Morehead State Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Morehead State Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

