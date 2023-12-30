Saturday's game at CFSB Center has the Murray State Racers (3-9) matching up with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 70-67 win for Murray State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 70, Middle Tennessee 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-3.6)

Murray State (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Murray State has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Middle Tennessee is 3-9-0. A total of seven out of the Racers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Blue Raiders' games have gone over.

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball while allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 254th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

Murray State loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 296th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35 per contest.

Murray State makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (274th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Racers rank 179th in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 333rd in college basketball defensively with 98.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Murray State has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.9 (10th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (301st in college basketball).

