How to Watch the Predators vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 30, with the Capitals having dropped three straight, and the Predators also on a three-game losing run.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT to see the Predators look to take down the Capitals.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Predators Prediction
|Capitals vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|Capitals
|3-1 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Predators' 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|36
|18
|23
|41
|40
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|36
|14
|15
|29
|13
|29
|52.3%
|Roman Josi
|36
|7
|21
|28
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|36
|8
|18
|26
|20
|7
|46.2%
|Colton Sissons
|36
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|50.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 93 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 22 goals during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|33
|13
|7
|20
|12
|17
|51.8%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|33
|6
|14
|20
|18
|11
|0%
|John Carlson
|33
|1
|18
|19
|41
|22
|-
|Tom Wilson
|33
|10
|8
|18
|25
|23
|30.4%
|Aliaksei Protas
|32
|3
|14
|17
|14
|18
|35.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.