Alexander Ovechkin and Filip Forsberg are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators meet at Capital One Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg drives the offense for Nashville with 41 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games (playing 18:47 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 29 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 15 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Roman Josi is a key contributor on offense for Nashville with seven goals and 21 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has scored 20 points in 33 games (six goals and 14 assists).

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Dylan Strome has 13 goals and seven assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2

