Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Kentucky squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

3:00 PM ET

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 77, Abilene Christian 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-6.4)

Western Kentucky (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Western Kentucky has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Abilene Christian's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Hilltoppers are 2-5-0 and the Wildcats are 9-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers' +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (230th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky grabs 41.8 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 38.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Western Kentucky hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Hilltoppers average 92.3 points per 100 possessions (243rd in college basketball), while allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (259th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (48th in college basketball).

