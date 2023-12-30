The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Western Kentucky has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 290th.

The Hilltoppers record just 4.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Wildcats give up (75.2).

Western Kentucky is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Western Kentucky is averaging 7.4 more points per game (86) than it is on the road (78.6).

The Hilltoppers surrender 69.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.2 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Western Kentucky has performed better at home this season, making 8.8 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule