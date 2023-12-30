Can we count on Western Kentucky to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 106

Western Kentucky's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Western Kentucky defeated the Cornell Big Red in a 62-56 win on November 13. In the win over Cornell, Acacia Hayes posted a team-best 18 points. Karris Allen chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 194/RPI) on November 25

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 256/RPI) on November 21

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 6

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 263/RPI) on December 18

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on November 10

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Western Kentucky has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Hilltoppers have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Western Kentucky has drawn the 131st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hilltoppers have 16 games remaining this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.

WKU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Liberty Lady Flames vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Liberty Lady Flames vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

