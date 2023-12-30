Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 8.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 10 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khristian Lander: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|67th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|74.8
|180th
|234th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|246th
|29th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|33.7
|290th
|73rd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|292nd
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|319th
|216th
|13
|Assists
|13.5
|187th
|268th
|13
|Turnovers
|13
|268th
