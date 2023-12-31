Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Bengals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model favors the Chiefs by 5.5 points, just 1.0 less than the 6.5-point spread set by BetMGM.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs a 74.9% chance to win.
  • The Chiefs have put together a 9-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
  • Kansas City has gone 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -298 or shorter (71.4%).
  • The Bengals have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+6.5)
    • The Chiefs are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more so far this season, the Chiefs went 4-3 against the spread.
    • The Bengals are 6-7-2 against the spread this season.
    • Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (44)
    • The two teams average a combined 0.6 less points per game (43.4) than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 fewer points per game (40.7) than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in five of the Chiefs' 15 games with a set total.
    • In the Bengals' 15 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (60%).

    Isiah Pacheco Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 61.9 7 16.1 1

    Jake Browning Passing Completions (Our pick: 23.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 226.1 8 11.0 2

