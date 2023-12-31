The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Moore get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Chris Moore score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Moore has caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 394 yards, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

Chris Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2 1 29 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 49 0 Week 12 Panthers 4 3 41 0 Week 13 Colts 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Texans 4 3 39 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 9 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 1 32 0

Rep Chris Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.