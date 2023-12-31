Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 17 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hopkins' stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Hopkins has been targeted 120 times, with season stats of 939 yards on 61 receptions (15.4 per catch) and six TDs. He also has two carries for nine yards.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Titans have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|120
|61
|939
|174
|6
|15.4
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|9
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|59
|1
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|12
|5
|75
|1
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|12
|7
|124
|1
|Week 15
|Texans
|9
|2
|21
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|4
|2
|20
|0
