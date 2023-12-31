Derrick Henry will be up against the sixth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry has recorded a team-best 972 total rushing yards on 249 carries (64.8 ypg). He's also added 11 rushing TDs. Also, Henry has recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards (14.3 ypg).

Henry vs. the Texans

Henry vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 118 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 118 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Texans this season.

The Texans allow 90.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Texans have the No. 26 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.2 per game).

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 15 opportunities this season (46.7%).

The Titans have passed 52.6% of the time and run 47.4% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 397 rushes this season. He's taken 249 of those carries (62.7%).

In eight games this year, Henry has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

He has 31 red zone carries for 66.0% of the team share (his team runs on 51.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

In nine of 15 games this year, Henry has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has received 7.9% of his team's 441 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times this season, averaging 6.1 yards per target.

Henry, in 15 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

