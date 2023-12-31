Desmond Bane vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Domantas Sabonis leads the Sacramento Kings (18-12) into a away game against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Desmond Bane vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1163.5
|1351.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.8
|45.1
|Fantasy Rank
|25
|14
Desmond Bane vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Bane posts 24.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 47.2% of shots from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.3 points per game with a -196 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.2 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 113.5 per outing (13th in the league).
- Memphis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is pulling down 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.9 per outing.
- The Grizzlies hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) while shooting 33.3% from deep (29th in the NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.2 per game while shooting 38.5%.
- Memphis forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in the league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA play).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis averages 19.6 points, 12 boards and 7.4 assists, making 59.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).
- The Kings put up 117.4 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 117.6 per contest (21st in NBA). They have a -7 scoring differential.
- Sacramento comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It grabs 42.9 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 44.
- The Kings connect on 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 2.7 more than their opponents.
- Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.6 per game (12th in league) and force 13 (17th in NBA).
Desmond Bane vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.8
|-1.1
|Usage Percentage
|29.7%
|22.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.3%
|63.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.2%
|19.2%
|Assist Pct
|27.2%
|32%
