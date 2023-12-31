The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) take on the Sacramento Kings (18-12) on December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 22nd.

The 107.2 points per game the Grizzlies record are 10.4 fewer points than the Kings give up (117.6).

Memphis has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 117.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Grizzlies put up 104.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.1 points per game in road games.

Memphis allows 111.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 114.8 in road games.

The Grizzlies are averaging 13.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is one more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.5 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries