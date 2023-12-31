Will Jake Browning Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 17?
In the Week 17 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jake Browning score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Browning has put up 77 rushing yards on 18 carries (11.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- Browning has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of seven).
Jake Browning Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|32
|37
|354
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|18
|24
|275
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Vikings
|29
|42
|324
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|28
|42
|335
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
