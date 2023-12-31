Joe Mixon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Mixon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the running game, Mixon has season stats of 222 rushes for 858 yards and eight TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 47 catches on 58 targets for 348 yards.

Joe Mixon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Mixon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 222 858 8 3.9 58 47 348 1

Mixon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0 Week 15 Vikings 10 47 1 3 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 11 43 0 2 7 0

