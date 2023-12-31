The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Samford is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Kentucky is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Wildcats score 7.0 more points per game (65.5) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).

Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Samford has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

The Wildcats shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.0 FG%

15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.0 FG% Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

16.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

Kentucky Schedule