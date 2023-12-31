Sunday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) meeting the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) at 4:00 PM ET.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Louisville Players to Watch

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Kyla Oldacre: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

