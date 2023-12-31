The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up (53.3).

When it scores more than 53.3 points, Louisville is 11-2.

Miami (FL)'s record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Hurricanes average are 12.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (58.8).

Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

The Hurricanes shoot 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 44.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Louisville Schedule