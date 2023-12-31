The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals average 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up (53.3).
  • When it scores more than 53.3 points, Louisville is 11-2.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Hurricanes average are 12.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (58.8).
  • Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 44.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

Louisville Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%
  • Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/16/2023 @ UConn L 86-62 XL Center
12/20/2023 Washington W 59-51 KFC Yum! Center
12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 Duke - KFC Yum! Center
1/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

