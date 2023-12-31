Marcus Smart could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Smart produced 22 points and three steals in a 117-106 loss against the Clippers.

Now let's break down Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 13.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 20.5 PR -- 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Kings

Smart has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 5.7% and 5.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.2 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 117.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 44.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 27.3 per contest, 22nd in the league.

The Kings concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 33 17 2 7 3 0 2 11/25/2022 29 4 4 5 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.