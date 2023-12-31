Will Mitchell Wilcox Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mitchell Wilcox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Wilcox's stats can be found below.
Rep Mitchell Wilcox and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wilcox's season stats include 56 yards on nine receptions (6.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 11 times.
Keep an eye on Wilcox's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Mitchell Wilcox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/shoulder): 93 Rec; 1156 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tua Tagovailoa
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
- Click Here for Jayden Reed
- Click Here for Robby Anderson
Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wilcox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|56
|48
|0
|6.2
Wilcox Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.