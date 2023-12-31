Sunday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) matching up at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:15 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 4:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Venue: Show Me Center

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 77, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-9.2)

Morehead State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Morehead State is 6-3-0. A total of five out of the Redhawks' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Eagles' games have gone over. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in the past 10 contests. Morehead State has gone 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other OVC Predictions

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles' +190 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Morehead State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 12.9 boards. It pulls down 44.2 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3.

Morehead State makes 9.8 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents.

Morehead State has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (237th in college basketball), 2.5 more than the 9.9 it forces (329th in college basketball).

