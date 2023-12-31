How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Morehead State is 3-1.
- Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Redhawks average 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 62.7 the Eagles give up.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.
- When Morehead State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 4-1.
- The Redhawks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.1%).
- The Eagles make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
- Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Wheeling Jesuit
|W 53-49
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/18/2023
|Davis & Elkins
|W 83-28
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
