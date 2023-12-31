Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly OVC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Morehead State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: W 83-64 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UT Martin
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 81-73 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 78-70 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Little Rock
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Little Rock
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 90-82 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 90-82 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: L 67-58 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: W 73-62 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 81-73 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morehead State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: L 73-62 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: L 83-64 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
