Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Power Rankings

1. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-5
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
  • Last Game: W 81-75 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 205th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
  • Last Game: W 64-61 vs Southeast Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee Tech
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 213th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: W 67-58 vs Tennessee Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Southern Indiana

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 227th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: W 71-68 vs Lindenwood (MO)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Little Rock

  • Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
  • Last Game: L 83-78 vs Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: L 67-58 vs UT Martin

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Morehead State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 290th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
  • Last Game: W 80-74 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UT Martin
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 304th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: L 64-61 vs Morehead State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Western Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. SIU-Edwardsville

  • Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 310th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
  • Last Game: L 81-75 vs Western Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Little Rock
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 322nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
  • Last Game: W 83-78 vs Little Rock

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern Indiana
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Lindenwood (MO)

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 338th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
  • Last Game: L 71-68 vs Southern Indiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Western Illinois
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.