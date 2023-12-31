Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tanner Hudson has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 173.8 per game.

Hudson has caught 34 passes for 303 total yards (30.3 per game) and one score so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hudson and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hudson vs. the Chiefs

Hudson vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 173.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 18 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hudson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hudson Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Hudson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Hudson has 7.4% of his team's target share (41 targets on 554 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (68th in NFL).

Hudson has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Hudson has been targeted two times in the red zone (2.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/23/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.