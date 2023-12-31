Division rivals Houston (8-7) and Tennessee (5-10) will meet in a matchup of AFC South teams on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Texans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Texans' upcoming game against Titans, check out the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Titans vs Texans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Texans have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Houston's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Texans have won the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 15 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Houston is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 7.1 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost nine times, and tied four times.

In 15 games this season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have led after the first half in eight games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in seven games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Texans have led nine times (7-2 in those games), have been losing five times (1-4), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Titans have won the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in 11 games.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (3-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Houston's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 13 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Texans or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.