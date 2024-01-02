The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) for a contest between Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 24.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama posts 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

David Roddy puts up 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 28.9% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Spurs 106 Points Avg. 110.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 43.4% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.2% Three Point % 34.3%

