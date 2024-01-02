The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) go up against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. UIC matchup in this article.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

ESPN+

Murray State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline UIC Moneyline

Murray State vs. UIC Betting Trends

Murray State has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Racers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

UIC has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

