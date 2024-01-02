Murray State vs. UIC January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC) playing the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Murray State vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|257th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|73.4
|226th
|212th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|62.5
|20th
|303rd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|37
|172nd
|231st
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.2
|52nd
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|15.6
|72nd
|12th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13
|274th
