The Nashville Predators (20-16-1) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) -- who've lost 11 straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Blackhawks' game against the Predators can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Predators rank 15th in the NHL with 114 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 37 18 23 41 41 28 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 37 14 16 30 13 30 52.4% Roman Josi 37 8 21 29 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 37 8 19 27 20 8 50% Colton Sissons 37 11 9 20 9 16 51.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.

