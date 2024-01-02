The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) will attempt to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they play the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

In the past 10 contests for the Predators, their offense has put up 30 goals while their defense has conceded 31 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with six goals (21.4% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-275)

Predators (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 6-1-7 in overtime contests on their way to a 20-16-1 overall record.

Nashville has 17 points (8-5-1) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has scored exactly two goals in 12 games this season (3-9-0 record, six points).

The Predators have scored at least three goals in 22 games (17-4-1, 35 points).

In the 17 games when Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 20 points after finishing 10-7-0.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 9-8-1 (19 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 10-8-0 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.78 31st 19th 30.3 Shots 26.6 31st 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33 29th 15th 20.77% Power Play % 13.39% 26th 25th 76.86% Penalty Kill % 74.78% 27th

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

