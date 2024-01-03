The Miami Heat, with Bam Adebayo, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Adebayo, in his most recent game (January 1 loss against the Clippers), put up 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 20.9 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.0 3.9 PRA -- 36.4 35.5 PR -- 32.4 31.6



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 12.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.7 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Lakers concede 114.7 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 27 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 38 22 19 10 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.