The Memphis Grizzlies, with Desmond Bane, face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 106-98 win over the Spurs, Bane totaled 24 points.

In this piece we'll examine Bane's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.6 24.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA -- 34.2 34 PR -- 29.1 29.3 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 20.9% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

He's made 3.4 threes per game, or 25.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.

The Raptors are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Raptors are 15th in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Raptors allow 27.3 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 33 26 2 4 4 1 4 12/29/2022 29 16 5 4 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.