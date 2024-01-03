Grizzlies vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) square off against the Toronto Raptors (13-20) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The point total is set at 231.5 in the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|231.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in seven of 33 games this season.
- Memphis has had an average of 220.1 points in its games this season, 11.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Grizzlies are 13-20-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win.
Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|7
|21.2%
|106.7
|220.7
|113.4
|228.6
|224.5
|Raptors
|16
|48.5%
|114
|220.7
|115.2
|228.6
|225.2
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- At home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-9-0).
- The Grizzlies put up 106.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 115.2 the Raptors give up.
- When Memphis scores more than 115.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|13-20
|5-6
|13-20
|Raptors
|16-17
|8-9
|18-15
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Raptors
|106.7
|114
|30
|18
|5-1
|11-4
|5-1
|10-5
|113.4
|115.2
|13
|18
|10-7
|6-1
|9-8
|4-3
