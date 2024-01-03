Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-Toronto Raptors matchup at FedExForum on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5 points prop bet set for Bane on Wednesday is 2.1 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (24.6).

He has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Bane has connected on 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Wednesday is 0.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.

He has grabbed 9.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Siakam has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Siakam has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

