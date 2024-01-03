Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - January 3
When the Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) and Toronto Raptors (13-20) match up at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Desmond Bane and Pascal Siakam will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, TSN
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies won their previous game against the Spurs, 106-98, on Tuesday. Ja Morant was their top scorer with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ja Morant
|26
|5
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Desmond Bane
|24
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Santi Aldama
|13
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Santi Aldama averages 11 points, 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo posts 5.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|24.3
|5
|4.7
|0.7
|0.3
|3.6
|Ja Morant
|17.7
|3.5
|5.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.8
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.1
|5
|1.3
|1.1
|1.4
|1.2
|Santi Aldama
|7.7
|4.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|1.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|4.4
|5.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1
|0
