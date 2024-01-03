Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +138)

The 25.3 points Davis has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Davis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 25.3 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (27.5).

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

James has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120)

Adebayo is averaging 22 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Jaime Jaquez's 13.7 points per game average is 2.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Jaquez's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

