Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) playing the Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Tre White: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Mike James: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 15.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank
333rd 65.6 Points Scored 74.5 193rd
2nd 55.5 Points Allowed 73.6 252nd
327th 32.5 Rebounds 38.6 97th
311th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 50th
268th 6.5 3pt Made 5.4 331st
75th 15.5 Assists 10.7 333rd
6th 8.5 Turnovers 12.0 197th

