Marcus Smart plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 106-98 win against the Spurs, Smart totaled five points.

We're going to look at Smart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.0 Assists 3.5 4.4 3.7 PRA -- 19.6 17.5 PR -- 15.2 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Smart has made 4.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's Grizzlies average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 115.2 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Raptors concede 27.3 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 16 2 2 4 0 1 0 12/5/2022 39 18 3 7 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.