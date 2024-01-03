How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 46th.
- The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.5).
- Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Xavier has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 170th.
- The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).
- Xavier is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Villanova has been worse at home this year, averaging 72 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in away games.
- The Wildcats are surrendering 58.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
- Villanova is draining 10.6 treys per game, which is 0.8 more than it is averaging in away games (9.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 36.1% away from home.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
- The Musketeers conceded fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
- At home, Xavier drained 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
